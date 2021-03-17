POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will celebrate spring this month on Friday, beginning at 7:30 pm. with a free, virtual concert as part of the Metamorphosis concert series with a few notable favorites from previous concerts. All of the Symphony concerts for the 2020-21 season have been broadcast virtually, with a mix of past concerts and original concerts due to the COVID-19 restrictions, according to board of Ddrectors President Ron Bolinger.
The concerts are broadcast and can be accessed online at https://www.thesymphony.us/ or on YouTube at the Stephens’ Performing Arts Center. All of the past concerts of the season have been recorded and are available on YouTube and can be viewed at any time, Bolinger noted.
“This a unique opportunity to view a free concert season performed by local artists for our community in a format that is safe. Suffice it to say, however, that our Conductor Julie Sorensen, the players and the board of directors are looking forward to returning to the Jensen Grand Concert Hall for live performances as soon as is possible,” Bolinger said.
The concert this month will feature A Silent City of Rocks, which was composed by Thom Hasenpflug, chair of the ISU music department, professor of composition and percussion and principal timpani for the symphony. The piece is inspired by pioneers crossing over the unforgiving landscape of what is now the City of Rocks National Reserve on the California Trail and is accompanied by a slideshow of stunning professional images.
Next, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture was performed originally in 2018 in the “Double Orchestra” concert, an impressive collaboration of ISCS and Idaho Falls Symphony musicians, with conductors Julie Sorensen and Thomas Heuser. Ironically, the piece is probably one of Tchaikovsky’s most known works to modern audiences, but it was among his least favorites.
The final selection will take you to a Latin jazz club with Catch This, performed by the Kobie Watkins Grouptet. The piece evokes feelings of traveling through endless airports while on the road, with this particular rendition arranged by Jon Armstrong, Grouptet saxophonist and ISU’s director of jazz studies. Armstrong is a composer, musician and educator with far too many accomplishments to list. His most recent album, “Reabsorb,” was released on New Year’s Day, 2021.
Also, a feature and favorite of this year’s season are the interviews lead by Sorensen at intermission that explain the workings of the Symphony and interpret the music. All of the performers/composers will be featured.
“We are so grateful to the sponsors and patrons for their outstanding financial gifts and support to make this season possible," concluded Bolinger
The Symphony will wrap up the season 2020-21 season April 16, with the finale concert beginning at 7:30 pm.