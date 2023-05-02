The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will host two free concerts at 6 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. as part of the First Friday Art Walk on May 5 at the Purpose Center (the former Petersen Furniture Building), 224 N. Main St. in Historic Downtown Pocatello, according to ISCS President of the Board of Directors Ron Bolinger.
The program, “Together,” features an all-star cast of Idaho State University music faculty members and was programed by ISCS Conductor/Artistic Director Dr. Nell Flanders who will also perform on the viola as part of the ensemble. Others in the ensemble include Hyeri Choi, violin, Eleanor Christman Cox, cello, Kristi Ballif, flute, Shandra Helman, clarinet, Eddie Ludema, trumpet, Thom Hasenpflug, vibraphone, and Mark Neiwirth, piano.
The program includes additional works from some of the contemporary New York composers that the symphony have performed this season, including Missy Mazzoli, Edward Smaldone and Judd Greenstein, along with a piece by ISU professor of percussion Dr. Thom Hasenpflug.
“This is an opportunity for the music lovers of Pocatello to enjoy a free concert performed by some outstanding musicians, performing works of many of the country’s leading contemporary composers in a more casual setting that the purpose center can provide,” Bolinger noted.
“The ISCS Board is pleased to sponsor these two free concerts for the community to enjoy outstanding music and meeting and socializing with fellow music lovers,” Bolinger concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.