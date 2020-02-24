BOISE — Economist Aaron Swisher will once again challenge Congressman Mike Simpson for his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Mr. Swisher filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Feb. 13, establishing his campaign committee and declaring his candidacy.
The filing sets up a repeat of the 2018 congressional race in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. During the 2018 race, Mr. Swisher mainly focused on economic policy and its impact on Idaho families. He also criticized Simpson’s inconsistent stand on the federal budget and steeply inflating deficit, and what Swisher sees as partisan politicking due to Simpson’s long career in Washington.
“Given Rep. Simpson’s recent vote against impeachment — against even having an inquiry — I felt that it was an imperative that he be challenged this year.”
“There are some things that should simply be a non-partisan matter. And standing up for our constitutional framework, and the checks and balances that our forefathers put in place, should be one of those universal things,” added Swisher.
Congressman Simpson has been in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1998 and is seeking his 12th term.
Swisher is the father of two sons and lives in Boise. He is a graduate of Boise State University with degrees in economics and finance. He is the author of "Resuscitating America: An Independent Voter’s Guide to Restoring the American Dream," and the forthcoming book "The Wealth and Poverty of Capitalist Nations."