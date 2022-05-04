POCATELLO — The Portneuf Resource Council announces that KISU Sustainable Idaho, a student-run radio show, won two first-place awards at the Idaho Press Club Best of 2021 awards banquet last week. The show explores how humans and nature can exist in harmony to support present and future generations.
Student hosts Scott Greeves and Rachel McGovern received first place in the category of TV or audio — general news report — student category for their interview with Congressman Mike Simpson in episode six, of the “Damning Salmon? An Ecological and Native American Perspective” series.
Additionally, Greeves and McGovern also received first place in the TV or radio — public affairs program — student category for their series entitled “FMC Corp's Hazardous Waste Storage: A Human, Environmental, and Legal Story." KISU General Manager Jamon Anderson nominated the student hosts for the awards.
Greeves and McGovern hosted Sustainable Idaho from November 2020 through May 2021, before leaving Idaho State University to pursue graduate studies. Current hosts Avery Frazier and Brianna Shetler can be heard twice weekly on KISU — Tuesdays at 7:35 a.m. and Thursdays at 4:20 p.m. More than 100 episodes are archived on the KISU website, including the award-winning shows.
Sustainable Idaho is a collaboration between the ISU Sustainability Club and the Portneuf Resource Council. Initially funded by the Portneuf Resource Council, Sustainable Idaho launched in June of 2020 and has since received grants from ISU’s Center for Ecological Research and Education and ISU's Career Path Internship program. Student hosts collaborate with an advisory committee to plan topics, share resources and provide editing advice. Hosts research topics, conduct interviews and produce each weekly show with help from the KISU staff.