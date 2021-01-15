Learning to read is one of the most important milestones for healthy childhood development. When children struggle to learn how to read, it can result in poor outcomes such as academic underachievement, dropping out of school, behavioral problems, mental health concerns such as poor self-esteem and depression, difficulty making and keeping friends, and involvement with the criminal justice system, among other concerns. Fortunately, there are strategies that can be done at home to help even very young children be successful in becoming strong readers. Being a strong reader is important for overall academic achievement because once children learn to read, they read to learn!
You don’t have to be an expert in education to support your child’s reading skills. The good news is that young children are naturally curious and are motivated to explore the world, making it easy to make your everyday surroundings a classroom. Here are some helpful tips to provide meaningful learning opportunities for preschool children by integrating literacy into your daily activities in fun ways, which will help keep both you and your child motivated to continue learning.
1. Read to your child, and then read some more! Yes, perhaps the most obvious strategy is the most important. Even if your child can’t read yet, reading out loud to your child teaches several important skills, including the relationship between written print and language, oral language and how to track print from left to right. You don’t have to limit yourself to reading children’s books; read signs in the store, street signs, cereal boxes, and any other print you come across as you’re running errands with your child.
2. Have fun with words to teach sound and letter combinations and how those represent words (called phonological awareness). Sing nursery rhymes, change the beginning sound in a word or the end (for example, from cat to fat to sat), encourage your child to say silly things and make up words.
3. Teach children to recognize letters in fun ways. For example, sing the alphabet song, do alphabet puzzles, point out familiar letters while you’re shopping in the store or on street signs while driving around, and point out letters that are in your child’s name.
4. Talk to your child about everyday experiences. Talking about what’s going on in the natural environment helps children connect their world with language and helps to increase vocabulary and understanding of the world. For example, when walking down the street and your toddler or preschooler stops to collect leaves, stop and ask questions that require more than a "yes" or "no" answer. "Which leaves are the same?" "Which leaves are different?" "What else grows on trees?" Ask "what if" questions. "What would happen if we didn't shovel the snow?" "What if that butterfly lands on your nose?".
5. Make your home rich in words. Hang posters of the alphabet in your child’s room, label the things in your child’s pictures (for example, if your child draws a picture of a house, label it with “This is a house” and put it on the refrigerator), show your child your shopping list and say the words aloud, look at newspapers and magazines with your child and read the captions of pictures aloud.
6. Keep your child motivated to read. You can do this by having books around your home, have your child tell you about a story that they recently read, not forcing your child to read and read books that are enjoyable to your child, and modeling enjoyment of reading by reading yourself.
Using these strategies from an early age will help make reading a part of your daily life, making it more likely that your child will learn to love it and become a lifelong reader. Happy reading!
Dr. Erika Coles is a licensed psychologist who works for Health West in the school-based mental health program.