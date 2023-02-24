POCATELLO — Election day for Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25’s supplemental levy election is March 14. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Early voting begins Monday at the elections office (141 N. 6th Ave.) and early voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early voting closes on March 10.
Absentee ballots must be requested by March 3 at 5 p.m.
Voters can register at the polls on election day or at the election office during early voting if they cast their ballot the same day.
More information is available at https://www.bannockcounty.us/elections/.
The language for the ballot question is available via the sample ballot on the website, https://www.bannockcounty.us/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Bannock-sample-ballots-March-14-2023.pdf.
For specifics about the levy, please contact the school district’s Communications Coordinator Courtney Fisher at fisherco@sd25.us.
