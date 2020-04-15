POCATELLO — Superior Physical Therapy is participating in a national initiative for all of our doctors, nurses and health care professionals called PT FOR HEROES.
PT FOR HEROES is a national initiative created by Hands-On Diagnostics for private practice owners and physical therapists across the United States who share a mission to help doctors, nurses and health care professionals on the front lines of COVID-19 with vital, free telehealth physical therapy services.
Doctors, nurses and other health care professionals are fighting the war against COVID-19 patient by patient and are enduring long, stressful hours saving lives, often without proper personal protective equipment.
Our mission is to help our health care professionals and heroes on the front lines of COVID-19 with these tele-physical therapy services.
As an essential health care partner, we already offer telehealth/TelePT in Idaho. We are inviting all of our health care professionals in our area to contact us for a free TelePT session.
In order to sign up, health care professionals can register at www.PTforHeroes.com, and we will receive their information.
If you would like more information about PT FOR HEROES, please email Terri at tcampbell.spt@gmail.com or call 208-220-3131.