BOISE — Joel Wilson will join the Idaho superintendent of public instruction’s office beginning July 1. He currently serves as superintendent for the Butte County School District.
“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Wilson to my team,” Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said. “He brings years of knowledge and experience in leadership and teaching to the position. His 14 years of experience as a superintendent make him a great fit for his new role as deputy superintendent of operations.”
Wilson’s career in education began with a position as a paraprofessional, translating in schools for Spanish-speaking families. He went on to spend 10 years as a classroom teacher and then moved into administration, serving as vice-principal, principal and superintendent in the Aberdeen and Preston school districts. In 2015, he became Butte County School District’s superintendent.
He has served as president of the Idaho School Superintendents Association and is currently on the board of directors for the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the Idaho School District Council, as well as serving in leadership roles with Rotary International. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University and holds advanced degrees from Willamette University, Idaho State University and Northwest Nazarene University.
The deputy superintendent of operations oversees critical programs within the superintendent of public instruction’s office, including federal programs, assessment and accountability, content and curriculum, mastery-based education, school choice and Indian education. In this position, Wilson will work with schools and districts to support their local operations and programs. He will also work to enhance and sustain relationships among stakeholder groups and organizations.
"I will miss the Butte County staff, school board and community,” Wilson said. “They are some of the finest, most compassionate people I have had the privilege of knowing. At the same time, I am excited for this opportunity to work with Superintendent Ybarra’s team as we give each student in Idaho the tools they need to be successful and instill in them courage and hope for a bright future."
Wilson replaces Tim McMurtrey, who is retiring after nearly 35 years serving Idaho schools and students. McMurtrey has been with Superintendent Ybarra’s office since 2015.
“Tim has been a highly valued member of my team, and I have been privileged to work with him for more than 20 years,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “His retirement is well deserved, and I wish him the very best.”