POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Center for New Directions will present the Super STEM Girl Conference Oct. 16 in the Pond Student Union Building. This conference will be a unique opportunity for local eighth-grade girls to spend a day on the Idaho State University campus learning about their interests and strengths. The day will be packed with hands-on workshops where girls will have fun experiencing a variety of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics activities.
Every girl has something special about her, some strength(s) that makes her the unique individual she is. It’s so important to her future for her to recognize and cultivate these strengths and to come to know that she is a capable and talented individual. This conference is designed to help each girl discover what her dependable strengths are, her superpowers, shall we say.
The Super STEM Girl conference is designed to educate eighth-grade students and their parents about opportunities in STEM careers where women are predominantly under-represented, in spite of the fact that these occupations are often high-paying and in high demand. Secondary female students often choose not to take the classes that lead to careers in STEM for a variety of reasons. This conference hopes to break through some of those barriers as students learn about and gain confidence in their very own superpowers.
For more information, contact the Center for New Directions at 208-282-2454.