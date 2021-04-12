POCATELLO — British award-winning movie "Summerland" will be shown on Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union.
Gemma Arterton stars as a woman who takes in a young evacuee during the London Blitz bombing by the Germans during World War II, and, although reluctant to do so, eventually the child and she are forced to come to grips with both their grief and their joys as the two begin to bond.
Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Face coverings are required.
On Sundays, the Bengal Theater entrance on 8th Avenue is the only entrance open at the Pond Student Union.