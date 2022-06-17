Julie Buck
If a road trip is part of your summer plans, packing nutritious foods is a great way to maintain your health. Try these tips for eating well on the road while avoiding foodborne pathogens:
— Pack an ice-filled cooler with fresh vegetables and fruit for snacks, like cut broccoli florets, carrot sticks, and apple and orange slices.
— For beverages, bring canned or boxed 100-percent fruit juice, canned tomato juice and bottled water.
— Bring boxes of raisins and re-sealable pouches of dried fruit like apricots or freeze-dried produce.
— Deli sandwiches, yogurt and low-fat cheese make a great lunch. These will need to be kept in a cooler.
— Get out of the car every hour or two to take a short walk and stretch your legs.
— Plan meals for your pets which travel with you; fresh water and shelf stable meals.
Be sure to keep your backseat treats safe with these easy tips:
— Pack easy-to-transport, shelf-stable foods. Good choices include cereal, trail mix, popcorn, single-serve applesauce, mylar packed meats, jerky, peanut butter sandwiches and whole fruits.
— Don't let perishable food sit unrefrigerated for more than two hours, and make sure coolers remain at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Thermometers can be purchased for less than $5.
— In hot weather, place coolers and lunch bags in the back seat instead of the trunk. The environment tends to be cooler in the car, especially when the air conditioning is on.
— Make sure everyone in the family washes their hands with soap and water before and after eating. If you don't have access to a restroom, pack hand towelettes or hand sanitizer.
— Freeze bottles of water to place in your cooler. These will keep foods cold just as well as ice and can be thawed and used for drinking water.
— When you arrive at your destination, place coolers in the shade, under the picnic table or trailer to avoid heat from the sun. Do not use the creek or river to keep perishables cool.
By following these simple tips, our travels can be healthy and food safe.
Source: eatright.org
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.
