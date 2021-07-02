It hits when we least expect it. Maybe our sleep was off, we didn’t eat well or drink enough, or the sun was a bit too bright. That feeling of general unease, discomfort or poor digestion. It could be nothing but also may be illness from one of the most common foodborne pathogen, Campylobacter. Symptoms of contact may include abdominal cramps and tenderness, fever and diarrhea. A child might show these symptoms of gastroenteritis in a range from 12 to 72 hours. Kids under 4 are 4.5 times more likely to acquire bacterial infections from food compared to adults. By being aware and changing our food handling practices, we can have a summer without Campylobacter.
Where is Campylobacter found and how is it prevented? This bacterium is most involved with poultry (63 percent in raw chicken), meat, eggs and dairy products. Campylobacter live in the intestinal tracts of wild and domestic animals. The bacteria are transmitted by contaminated foods. Cook these protein rich foods to a safe internal temperature; eggs to 160 degrees, poultry to 165 degrees, and meat to at least 160 degrees. Always use a food thermometer. For dairy products, make sure they are pasteurized.
Some food handling behaviors put us at more risk for Campylobacter food illness. Don’t rinse raw poultry. It is going to be cooked to at least 165 percent to destroy bacteria. Anything the raw poultry touches, including your kitchen sink, may be contaminated by spreading germs.
Wash your hands before and after all meal preparations. Always use soap, warm water and rub hands together for at least 20 seconds to make a lather. Rinse with warm water and dry hands with a paper towel. Why not cloth? Cloth towels are economical because they can be washed and sanitized when hot water is used in the washing machine and when dried in a dryer. Cloth towels can also maintain the pathogens rubbed onto them during the hand drying process before they are washed. When you can use a paper towel, please do. Help young children wash their hands, making sure to get in between fingers. Wash hands with soap and warm water after handling reptiles, birds, or baby chicks, and after contact with pet feces.
Besides washing hands with soap, wash kitchen work surfaces and utensils with soap and water immediately after they have been in contact with raw meat and poultry.
Follow cleaning with sanitizing surfaces which come in contact with food. By practicing these food safety behaviors, we can prevent Campylobacter from ruining our summer fun.
Source: fda.gov
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.