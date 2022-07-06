POCATELLO — Summer community theatre returned to Idaho State University in June with six performances of "Urinetown: The Musical" at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Bistline Theatre.
The community comeback was made possible through a sponsorship from Farm Bureau and includes funding for at least two more seasons.
“It’s hard not to be inspired as well as entertained by the encore-worthy performances of Pocatello’s Summer Community Theatre Program,” said Todd Argall, executive vice president and CEO of Farm Bureau Insurance.
The summer production was an opportunity for members of the community, Idaho State University faculty and students, and visiting professionals to work together.
Musical Director Diana Livingston Friedley said she is extremely grateful for the resurrection of the summer musical.
“It's a wonderful opportunity for the community to work with ISU faculty and have access to our facilities,” she said, “not to mention the great art we are able to create together.”
Stage manager, head carpenter and ISU student Harmoni Thompson said creating the show was some of the hardest work she had done for a project, but also the most fun.
“We really had to lean into the importance of teamwork, and because of that, we were able to make something beautiful,” she said.
Visiting director Lysa Fox said she was pleased with the final product.
“Everyone worked hard and really brought their heart to the show. It was exciting to see the Bistline filled with the university community and the community at large in support of our efforts. I had a wonderful time working with the ISU community on this show,” she said.
This community comeback included more than the cast and crew. Meg Stover, promotions director and business manager for ISU School of Performing Arts said that ticket sales were great, with full, enthusiastic audiences every night of the show.
“There were more people than we’ve had in the theatre for a couple of years due to COVID,” she says. “I feel like this is the big comeback.”
“Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to have helped sponsor this talented group of community members. They showed us what heart, teamwork and dedication can accomplish,” Argall said.