I remember it like it was yesterday. The thrill of summer break from school. I remember the last day of school my fourth-grade year. When I got home, I tossed my backpack in the corner of my room and kicked my shoes off into the closet. I lingered for a moment looking at my shoes and thought, “I’m not putting those things on again until school starts back!” Of course that was a Friday and come Sunday I had the shoes on again as we headed to church. For some reason, attending church barefoot was something my mother frowned upon.
Summer was a magnificent time when I was a kid. I’m 46 now, but I remember the freedom of long sunny days and very little to do. A kid could ride their bike, play at the park, run through the sprinklers and eat popsicles until his or her lips were stained purple from the grape flavoring, and it would only be noon.
Fast forward to 2023, and while bicycles, parks, sprinklers and grape popsicles still exist, it feels like the world is a more complicated place. Our kids have more to worry about than avoiding sunburns and splinters from popsicle sticks. Of course I know that we did too back then, but while we avoided strangers with candy, our kids are avoiding strangers in their DMs. Somehow my parents always found out when I wandered further than the boundaries they had set (for me it was the green house on the other side of the park). But we might not even know if our kids are chatting on a video game with a 30-year-old in Nevada? Guarding our children’s mental health over summer break can be a real challenge.
I’d like to offer just a few points of encouragement to ensure our kids’ mental wellbeing over the summer is secure.
The first and best safeguard is always relationships. Talk to your kids and ask them about their days. They may be spending time on the computer and their phone, but you might be surprised to find that they are happy to share with you about their activities. Ask questions like, “Who are your favorite YouTubers?” or “Show me the games you are most into these days!” You may be surprised at how eager they are to talk about their interests.
While you’re talking, ask them thoughtful questions about how they handle different situations. “So, what do you do if you get a message from someone you don’t know?” This is way more common than it used to be since video games are often shared experiences online and have chat features. You might ask, “What’s your plan if someone asks you personal information while you’re chatting on a game?” Make sure your kids have thought through some safe boundaries.
Of course, it's always a good idea to encourage kids to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. Take a walk outside with your kids in the evenings or plan a system in which the kids get to match screen time minute for minute with time they spend outdoors playing.
Make sure your kids get a balanced sleep schedule. It's natural to stay up a little later at night and sleep in later in the mornings when school doesn’t force us into a schedule, but too much sleep can be a negative. Our bodies need sleep to rest and kids need good sleep to grow, but after a certain point, too much sleep can actually make us feel more tired and drained of energy.
Summer break is a favorite time of year for kids of all ages. Let’s make sure that even though our kids have different experiences than we did years ago, they still thrive in such a way that one day they’ll look back with fond and healthy memories. Retreating into an online world and withdrawing from face to face interactions will have negative impacts. Boundaryless interactions with individuals online can be dangerous. A lack of sunshine and exercise, and too much sleep can make your child feel overly tired and discouraged. It’s amazing how a little diligence in these few areas will help safeguard our children’s mental health during summer break!
Dr. David Walker is a school counselor and therapist living in Cookeville, Tennessee. A former resident of Pocatello, he and his wife moved to Tennessee to be closer to family, but Pocatello is still in their hearts.
