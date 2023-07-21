Dr. David Walker

Dr. David Walker

I remember it like it was yesterday. The thrill of summer break from school. I remember the last day of school my fourth-grade year. When I got home, I tossed my backpack in the corner of my room and kicked my shoes off into the closet. I lingered for a moment looking at my shoes and thought, “I’m not putting those things on again until school starts back!” Of course that was a Friday and come Sunday I had the shoes on again as we headed to church. For some reason, attending church barefoot was something my mother frowned upon.

Summer was a magnificent time when I was a kid. I’m 46 now, but I remember the freedom of long sunny days and very little to do. A kid could ride their bike, play at the park, run through the sprinklers and eat popsicles until his or her lips were stained purple from the grape flavoring, and it would only be noon.

Dr. David Walker is a school counselor and therapist living in Cookeville, Tennessee. A former resident of Pocatello, he and his wife moved to Tennessee to be closer to family, but Pocatello is still in their hearts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.