The Suite 212 flute choir is presenting a holiday concert Monday at the First United Methodist Church in Pocatello. 

 Photo courtesy of Suite 212

POCATELLO — Pocatello-based flute choir Suite 212 is presenting a concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th Ave. in Pocatello. The concert is free and open to all ages.

For this concert, the choir will perform a mix of flute choir pieces that are favorites of the group as well as traditional and holiday audience favorites. A few of the program’s highlights include the following: “Tournament Galop,” a lively composition by Louis Moreau Gottschalk, as arranged by Trevor Wye, followed by “As Eagles Flew,” by Phyllis Avidan Louke, a favorite composer of the group, and Gustav Holst’s “I’ll Love My Love,” a Cornish folk song with a hauntingly beautiful melody as arranged by Phyllis Avidan Louke. The choir will also present a repertoire of holiday music that includes “Bring a Torch, Jeannette, Isabella,” and “Pat A Pan,” arranged by Catherine McMichael, “Coventry Carol” (Original 1591 version), arranged by William Ryden, “O’Come Emmanuel,” arranged by Ken Kruger, and “Carol of the Bells,” arranged by James Christe.

