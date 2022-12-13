POCATELLO — Pocatello-based flute choir Suite 212 is presenting a concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th Ave. in Pocatello. The concert is free and open to all ages.
For this concert, the choir will perform a mix of flute choir pieces that are favorites of the group as well as traditional and holiday audience favorites. A few of the program’s highlights include the following: “Tournament Galop,” a lively composition by Louis Moreau Gottschalk, as arranged by Trevor Wye, followed by “As Eagles Flew,” by Phyllis Avidan Louke, a favorite composer of the group, and Gustav Holst’s “I’ll Love My Love,” a Cornish folk song with a hauntingly beautiful melody as arranged by Phyllis Avidan Louke. The choir will also present a repertoire of holiday music that includes “Bring a Torch, Jeannette, Isabella,” and “Pat A Pan,” arranged by Catherine McMichael, “Coventry Carol” (Original 1591 version), arranged by William Ryden, “O’Come Emmanuel,” arranged by Ken Kruger, and “Carol of the Bells,” arranged by James Christe.
“We would love it if our audience members brought along their bells, or other holiday noise makers, if they want or just sing along on our finale of 'Jingle Bells,'" said Sarah Jackson, Suite 212’s director. “We know you know the song!”
Suite 212’s musicians for this concert are Kathy Albano, Elizabeth Bolinger, Kristina Cochrane, Ruth Harten, Ellen Kress, Sarah Jackson, Kathy Kirkham, Terry Lewis and Charity Staggs. Jackson invites everyone to, “Take a break from the cold and holiday rush and enjoy the sweet sounds of the season.”
Suite 212 includes piccolo, C flutes, alto flute and bass flute and was started by former Pocatello and nationally known flutist Patricia George in 2001. Suite 212 has performed at National Flute Association Conventions in Las Vegas and in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
