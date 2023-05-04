POCATELLO — Pocatello-based flute choir Suite 212 is presenting its 2023 spring concert Monday 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, located at 200 N. 15th Ave. in Pocatello. The concert is free and open to all ages.
The choir will perform a wide variety of favorite flute choir pieces to celebrate the spring season. The concert opens with a processional, “Ring of Flutes” by James-Michael Sellers followed by “Four London Trios, Trio No. 1” by Joseph Hayden, originally scored for two flutes (or two violins) and cello. Next to be performed is “Marionetten Trauermarsch” by Charles Gounod as arranged by Phyllis Avidan Louke, a favorite arranger/composer of the group. This piece was chosen as the theme music for the 1955 television series “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.” Following this is “Hopak,” a strongly rhythmic Ukrainian folk song in duple meter composed by Modest Moussorgsky.
A four-movement piece, “Falconer” by Catherine McMichael to be performed by the choir, brings a sense of place to the listener. The moody landscape and its brooding castle are portrayed in the first movement "On Seeing Castle Stalker." The second movement, "Ben Nevis," portrays the highest mountain in Scotland. The "Aire" is a sweet serenade, full of heather-scented breeze, and the "Stalcaire Reel" is a lively Highlands-style dance.
Suite 212 will also perform “Fugue in C Major” ‘Jig Fugue’” by Danish-German composer Dietrich Buxtehude, which has a lilting 12/8 time signature with a jovial feel. Originally composed for organ, the instrumentation for this arrangement for flute by Matt Johnson features piccolo, C flute, alto and bass flute. Contrasting this is a quiet and haunting Celtic folk tune “By Kells Waters” composed by Kelly Via first featuring the bass flute, followed with many lyrical lines shared throughout the ensemble. Following this is “Trio for Flutes” by László Zempléni which was previously performed by the group at the National Flute Association Convention under the direction of Patricia George and remains a favorite of the group. Zempléni was a timpanist for many years of the Hungarian State Opera orchestra. The choir will conclude the performance with Kelly Via’s arrangement of “America The Beautiful,” one of the best-known and commonly sung American patriotic songs.
The members of Suite 212 are Kathy Albano, Elizabeth Bolinger, Kristina Cochrane, Sarah Jackson, Celia Kampwerth, Ellen Kress, Jill Kirkham, Kathy Kirkham, Terry Lewis and Charity Staggs.
Suite 212 includes piccolo, C flutes, alto flutes, and bass flute and was started by former Pocatello resident and nationally known flutist and teacher Patricia George in 2001. George will be the recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the National Flute Association at the Convention in Phoenix Arizona this August.
