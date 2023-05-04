Suite 212

POCATELLO — Pocatello-based flute choir Suite 212 is presenting its 2023 spring concert Monday 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, located at 200 N. 15th Ave. in Pocatello. The concert is free and open to all ages.

The choir will perform a wide variety of favorite flute choir pieces to celebrate the spring season. The concert opens with a processional, “Ring of Flutes” by James-Michael Sellers followed by “Four London Trios, Trio No. 1” by Joseph Hayden, originally scored for two flutes (or two violins) and cello. Next to be performed is “Marionetten Trauermarsch” by Charles Gounod as arranged by Phyllis Avidan Louke, a favorite arranger/composer of the group. This piece was chosen as the theme music for the 1955 television series “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.” Following this is “Hopak,” a strongly rhythmic Ukrainian folk song in duple meter composed by Modest Moussorgsky.

