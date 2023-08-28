IDAHO FALLS — Community Suicide Prevention invites you to save the date for the Connecting Communities To Save Lives - A Suicide Prevention and Awareness Conference on Sept. 22. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Idaho State University Idaho Falls Campus in the Tingey Administration Building, 1776 Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls.

Community Suicide Prevention is a non-profit organization serving Public Health districts 6 and 7. Their role is to educate and support local and surrounding communities on the topic of suicide prevention and awareness, as well as provide support to survivors of suicide loss. Their mission is to reduce suicide in Southeastern Idaho through advocacy, collaboration and education. Their vision is that Idahoans choose to live. They educate our communities on the risks and warning signs of suicide, prevention skills and postvention skills to help those affected by suicide.

