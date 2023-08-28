IDAHO FALLS — Community Suicide Prevention invites you to save the date for the Connecting Communities To Save Lives - A Suicide Prevention and Awareness Conference on Sept. 22. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Idaho State University Idaho Falls Campus in the Tingey Administration Building, 1776 Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
Community Suicide Prevention is a non-profit organization serving Public Health districts 6 and 7. Their role is to educate and support local and surrounding communities on the topic of suicide prevention and awareness, as well as provide support to survivors of suicide loss. Their mission is to reduce suicide in Southeastern Idaho through advocacy, collaboration and education. Their vision is that Idahoans choose to live. They educate our communities on the risks and warning signs of suicide, prevention skills and postvention skills to help those affected by suicide.
There is an ongoing need for suicide prevention and awareness in Southeast Idaho that has been identified by Community Suicide Prevention and therefore, they have partnered with Southeastern Idaho Public Health, Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Region VII Behavioral Health Board of Eastern Idaho to bring this conference to Southeast Idaho.
This training will feature three professional speakers with the keynote speaker, Thomas Joiner, Ph.D., a sought-after, leading expert on suicide. Dr. Joiner is the Robert O. Lawton, professor of psychology at Florida State University. Matthew Larsen, DO, is a psychiatrist and owner of Ascend Mental Health in Idaho Falls. He is also the director of the psychiatry residency program at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and the president of the EIRMC medical staff. Adam Burch, DO is a psychiatrist at the behavioral health center at EIRMC and the associate director of the psychiatry residency program at EIRMC.
This training is being offered to medical professionals, mental health professionals and interested community members, including school personnel, public officials, first responders and faith leaders. Continuing medical education and continuing education units are available. The conference will be offered live in person and via Zoom.
