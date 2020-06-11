Fort Hall — On June 8 at approximately 7:08 p.m. the Fort Hall police dispatch received a call from the Fort Hall Casino in reference to casino staff locating a pipe on the floor. Fort Hall officers responded, and through their investigation, they were able to locate the suspect who dropped the pipe, which was adult female by the name of Rita Denny who is enrolled member of the Chippewa-Cree Tribe of Montana.
Denny admitted the pipe belonged to her and also had in possession methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash, totaling $21,676. Denny was arrested and taken to Fort Hall Corrections and charged with unlawful manufacture delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. There were two adult Mexican males with Denny identified as Benjamin Cortez and Justino Fernandez. Cortez was arrested by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office for being in possession of a stolen firearm, and Cortez was released.
According to chief of police, Pat Teton: “This case is still under investigation and will be forwarded to the U.S. attorney’s office for possible federal charges. All questions in reference to Cortez and Fernandez need to be addressed to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available.”