POCATELLO — Studio 118 announces a series of reopening exhibitions and presentations profiling the artists that embody the spirit of Studio 118 and its long history on Main Street in Pocatello.
The unique jewelry studio will be presenting new pieces, as well as previously viewed metal forms and fine art, that allow us to share handmade wearables with our community. Each piece is made by hand from the artists' original inception throughout its making. All work is one of a kind, bringing exceptionality to the wearer as well as to the viewer.
Studio 118 is an intimate designer jewelry store in Old Town that is guided by "creating jewelry as unique as you are." It has been a place for showcasing inventive and thoughtful pieces developed by several metalsmiths, including Celeste Otasua (owner), Jan Smith, Gail Dial, Pam Lawson and Jeff Davies. The common thread that brought them together since the shop opened in 1985 is having taken metals classes from Gail Dial at Idaho State University. Each artist has become very accomplished in their own body of work, as evidenced by the local, regional and national exhibitions their work has been selected for presentation.
Curiosity, a desire that is hard to rein in, is a primal human urge that manifests itself through exploration, investigation and learning. The entire venue is filled with well-designed jewelry in exquisite gold and silver pieces with uses of different metals, such as copper and niobium, plus new and inviting techniques in neckpieces, bracelets, rings and brooches. For the December Art Walk, in addition to new jewelry, Christmas ornaments and silver candy canes are always festive. Each piece is a statement of curiosity and personal exploration.
We invite you, our community, to join us during the art walk on Nov. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. for a celebration of coming out after a long period of closure.
To be mindful of your and our continued safety and health, the studio will be asking all visitors to wear a mask while visiting the gallery/studio.
Studio 118 is located between the Paris building and Molinelli's Jewelers, 118 Main in Old Town Pocatello.
