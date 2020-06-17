CHUBBUCK — The splash pad at Stuart Park in Chubbuck will officially open for the summer on Thursday, June 18.
Here are the splash pad and playground equipment COVID-19 guidelines:
- Follow social distancing standards of a minimum of 6 feet between you and other park users.
- No children in the splash pad or on the playground equipment without adult supervision.
- Practice good personal hygiene — wash your hands regularly.
- Be aware that park restrooms will be disinfected once per day.
- Picnic tables, benches and playground equipment will be disinfected once per week. No more than four people at the tables at the time.
- If you have been sick in the last two weeks or have a cough, fever or other flu-like symptoms, stay home for the health and safety of yourself and others.
- Individuals with underlying conditions should stay at home to avoid potential exposures.
- Trail users on any trail system are encouraged to maintain distance between themselves and others.
We are all in this together.