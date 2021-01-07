Join us on Friday as we host Stroll & Shop Downtown, an evening with extended hours, for your shopping and dining convenience. Stroll through the downtown area and find some amazing New Year specials, brand new inventory, dinner and beverage specials, too. Shop small and dine local and help your neighbors kick off a brand new year.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be featuring the Basque Lady with her custom clothing and Da Bomb Duo cocoa bombs. The shop is full of treasures, too.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting artist and painter Teresa Danzer.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., is expanding. On Friday, plan to enjoy 20 percent off all women’s clothing items in the Boutique then step next door and see the brand new Poky Dot Workshop & More.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., will be featuring its delicious stuffed Italian peppers in addition to their date night special, any 2 pastas, any bread basket with 2 side salads, $28.99.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main St., will offer wonderful antiques and treasures.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., will be open for the extended hours to stroll and shop.
One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., will be hosting Bass Night featuring DJ Lemmon and C-DA. Music starts at 9pm.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be featuring handcrafted beverages at Crafted. A Taste of Hawaii will be open until 7 p.m. Be sure to try their famous pokè and guava cheesecake.
DNH Studios, inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St., will be featuring new paintings by Nick Hottmann and will be serving spiced hot tea.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., will host Rainee Bohney, a local artist who has done many murals around the city of Pocatello. She will be featuring her abstract art as well as "performing" a live painting during the event.
Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be featuring their spicy poblano steak medallion penne for only $17.99. Enjoy Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and Open Mic Night beginning at 7 p.m.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., will host The Opskamatrists performing ska/reggae in the Loft from 8 to 10 p.m. Grab a cold brew, enjoy dinner and live music.
For more information, visit oldtownpocatello.com.