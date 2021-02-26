When I was in middle and high school, I played basketball. I grew up in a small southern town and during warm weather months, which is most of the year, if I wasn’t mowing someone’s lawn I was on a basketball court. I spent a lot of time mowing lawns in our neighborhood trying to make some money. My mom always said she couldn’t look our neighbors in the eye if she let me charge them more than $5 a yard. It takes a while to save up money at that rate, but that’s another mental health story.
Basketball was a passion of mine. It was on the court that I felt most comfortable and confident. It’s where my friends were. I tried to be really strategic about how I practiced and how I could get better. I identified the parts of my game that I felt were the weakest, and that’s where I put all of my energy. I was a tall kid, so I played center. All the plays our coach designed for me happened under the basket. I got frustrated at more than one point when progress didn’t come as fast as I wanted it to. It felt like the harder I worked, the further behind my teammates I fell. Still I worked on those weak spots. I was bad at dribbling and running at full speed and not very good at shooting three-pointers. Neither were things a center should be necessarily doing.
One day, my coach was watching me practice and he asked me why I was only working on those aspects of the game. I told him that those were my weak spots and it was driving me crazy that I wasn’t getting better. It was stressful failing so consistently. I’ll never forget his response. “David, I want you to spend time on your strengths and making them stronger. We have other people on the team that are strong where your weak spots are.” It was like a light bulb came on, and a weight was lifted off of my shoulders. I was free to focus on where I was good, and get even better. I had permission to do become an expert in what came most natural to me. After that, everything changed.
It occurs to me now as an adult how often we do the same thing in our lives. In relationships, work and parenting. In managing emotions, habits and trying to heal wounds. So often we gravitate to our weaknesses. We focus on what we’re bad at and spend all of our time focusing on the hard things. No wonder many of us struggle with depression and anxiety.
Even worse, we do the same with our friends and family! You know the story. A kid comes home with all A’s on his report card and one D. Parent looks at the grades and ignoring the A’s, immediately says “How’d you get this D in world history!?” Now you may read that line and say, “What a terrible parent.” But you treat yourself that way. Maybe you treat friends and family that way. Your spouse is so good at so many things but all you can talk about is how they leave the toothpaste tube all scrunched up on the counter. By the same measure, you are so good at so many things. But you struggle with balancing your checking account. So you constantly feel inferior because what kind of grownup can’t manage their bank account without having to panic every month?
I’d like to offer some strengths-based solutions to personal mental health. Take some time today and ask yourself. “What am I good at?” “What are my strengths?” Now we are so conditioned to focus on our weaknesses that it may take you a little while, but I promise you can find something. Probably more than one thing. Now, how can you focus on that strength and get the most from it? How can you relax and go with what your good at?
It may be as simple as finding true rest in simply spending time on something that comes naturally and easy to you, and you make it your hobby. Maybe you find ways to really magnify what you excel at and give yourself a mental break from all of the negativity. Even the practice of making a list of your strengths will reduce anxiety and be encouraging. Stop spending so much time focusing on what your bad at, and learn to shine in your strengths!
After you’ve thought some about that, do the same with your spouse, kids, and friends. What are they good at? What are their strengths? How can you focus more on those and less on their failings and weaknesses? After you’ve thought some about it, maybe you should share the list with them. After you’ve affirmed their strengths and given them permission to soar with what comes easily to them, I guarantee they will be eager to do the same for you. Here’s what I bet you’ll find. You have people on your team that are strong where you struggle, and you can shine where they may have a hard time. Now that’s a recipe for winning. Building a strengths-based approach to family life and your social life is a key move toward mental health.
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.