I have been asked quite frequently, especially these last few months, “Can I test the strength of my immune system?” That is immediately followed by “How do I strengthen my immune system?”
There are several ways to test components of the immune system such as specific antibodies or defenses built up to various viruses and bacteria, chemicals, foods, even different organs in the body that may have autoimmune antibodies built up also. We can also test for total serum IgG, IGA, IgM, etc. But it is such a complex system that just showing whether you have antibodies to anything does not really show us how effective or ineffective your immune system is. It just means you have antibodies to various environmental things.
There are a couple of good screening tests out there, like mucosal immune reactivity screens, fecal secretory IGA and similar tests that give us an idea as to immune system strength, but just like a warrior who has performed well on the practice field, there may be very different results in an actual battle. The best testing you can do for the power of your immune system is to test other systems that support or show support for the immune system. This is where gut health, hormonal health, oxidative stress, diabetes testing, diurnal cortisol testing, etc., can come into play. When these things are healthy, the immune system tends to be healthy(er).
That rolls into the second question of how to strengthen your immune system. First, there really is no supplement or medication to build your immune system, in and of itself. As in the warrior analogy, using medications or supplements for your immune system is like giving the fighter a new, more advanced weapon, but it still comes down to how good a fighter he is. Most important is the fact there is a reason we call it “The Immune System.” It is a system, not a single entity. You must support all body systems in order to support the immune system.
To repeat what I said above: To optimize your immune system you need to make sure you care for your gut health and hormonal health, combat oxidative stress, limit toxic exposures, move daily, avoid inflammatory foods and drinks and do your best to limit (or at least control) stress. Keep your defenses up by focusing on overall health!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.