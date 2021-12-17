Would you believe me if I said strength is an important characteristic for each and every one of you reading this article? Yes, I’m talking to each and every person that could potentially stumble upon this article? Strength is a key indicator of the quality of life you are capable of living. No matter your limitations, current health conditions or past experience you would absolutely benefit from starting a strength training regime today. For the purpose of this article, we are going to focus on the benefits of strength training for “seniors.”
WHY IS IT ESSENTIAL?
First, let’s list some of the changes that the human body occurs as we age:
— Stiffer joints
— Increased body fat
— A decrease in aerobic capacity
— Reduced bone density (especially you, ladies)
— Decreased strength and muscle mass
— Slower metabolism
While these are all normal changes that we as humans experience through aging, we can put up our best fight to battle these changes and minimize each and everyone through strength training.
DIVE DEEPER
Let’s start with everyone's favorite: body composition. As we age, specifically women, oftentimes gain more fat while losing muscle mass. The risk for chronic illness goes up and unhappiness with appearance becomes even more prevalent. Through strength training, we can build muscle mass and in turn reduce body fat. Also, before you can even go down that road NO you will not get “huge.” Believe me, I’ve been trying for 10 years and it isn’t as easy as you might think it is. You won’t accidentally stumble upon inordinate amounts of muscle mass. This also leads to improved mental health! Through building strength you will notice a boost in mood and overall quality of life.
Strength training increases muscle mass and slows the loss of muscle as we age. By the age of 72, the average person has lost around 25 percent of their muscle mass and strength training is the best way to battle this! This leads us directly to preventing bone fractures and unnecessary falls! As we age our loss of bone density and osteoporosis will leave us at risk. Through lifting weights we are able to improve our bone density and neuromuscular coordination, therefore, reducing the risk of falls and breaks.
It’s imperative you stick with functional movements when strength training. This is going to lead to the ability to walk further, increase mobility and potentially remove any assistive devices you need to get around. This makes life easier and gives you the ability to care for yourself longer.
KEEP IT SAFE
Knowledge is power! Invest in either teaching yourself through courses or hiring a professional strength coach to teach you how to perform the exercises properly. Quick disclaimer, just because you lifted in high school does not mean you know how to perform the movements correctly. Trust me on this! Invest your resources and realize the value of what you are getting in return. You’ve had your whole life to save up and spending on your health is a no-brainer.
Make sure to listen to your body and learn the difference between what it means to be sore and “hurt.” It’s imperative to prioritize safety and take the approach of “less is more.” Progressively overloading and taking long periods of time to recover is ideal. Remember you aren’t 25 anymore!
We at HansenAthletics believe there are strength training movements that are more beneficial than others for seniors! If you are interested in learning more and potentially working with our coaches make sure to reach out to our coaches!
Raised in Pocatello, Darren Hansen feels right at home running HansenAthletics and heading up marketing at Streamline Sports Physical Therapy. With a decade of experience coaching all levels of human performance including collegiate and professional strength and conditioning, Darren is accustomed to high performance, diverse populations, and accountability. Forever a student Darren is always looking to strengthen, question, and improve his understanding of human movement and performance. In addition, he currently works with clients and coaches throughout Southeastern Idaho and across the world through HansenAthletic's online platform. He can be reached at 208-569-1533 or Darren@Streamlinesportspt.com.