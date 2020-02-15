February is National Heart Month. Whether we have “love on our mind” or “joy in our heart,” keeping our heart healthy should be a lifetime endeavor. Consider these heart healthy steps to maximize your quality of life:
Hands only CPR — Become trained in CPR and save a life. Visit www.heart.org for more information.
Eat plant-based foods — Try for 2 cups of fresh vegetables and 1 cup of whole fruits daily. Determine your food plan at www.myplate.gov
Activity — Sixty minutes for children and 30 minutes for adults of active daily movement. Find ideas at https://www.uidaho.edu/extension
Rest — seven to eight hours nightly for adults and 10 hours nightly for school aged children. Create your bedtime ritual to include no technology at least one hour before bedtime, and similar routine to get ready, ie. Dress for bed, personal care practices, and deep breathing to relax.
Time — Release tension, relax muscles, breathe deeply, and take time to hug someone daily. Hugging releases the love hormone Oxytocin, which fills us with a sense of love.
At your local Extension office, there are programs to help improve your heart health and learn so much more. Consider a cooking or sewing class. Find a food preservation course in person or online.
To increase your activity, attend a free class to improve balance and strength. If you have diabetes, look for a diabetes class in your town. To find your local Extension office in Idaho visit https://www.uidaho.edu/extension. Be sure to make a daily effort to choose heart healthy choices!
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at (208)785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.