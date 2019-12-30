CHUBBUCK — A family-friendly event at Chubbuck’s Pine Ridge Mall aims to promote children’s literacy and to get kids out of the house.
Storytime in Center Court is held the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. near the children’s play area in the mall. The event is hosted in partnership with the mall and Portneuf District Library, and officials with both entities say the event has been highly successful since it first started in September.
“It’s been great,” said Amanda Bowden, Portneuf District Library’s children’s librarian. “We’ve had a lot of kids and families at every storytime, so it really has been a lot of fun. We have between 30 and 50 each time.”
The mall provides puzzle-piece floor mats for the children — generally ages 2 to 6 — to sit on and then a library staff member runs a storytime, which lasts for about half an hour, just like they would at the library.
“We read a few stories, we sing a few songs, do some wiggles,” Bowden said. “Then there’s usually a really easy coloring or craft activity afterward that goes along with the theme of the storytime.”
Bowden has run the storytime events up until now, but the library's assistant children's programmer and children's room clerk Maegan Hanson will be running the event from here on out, and it’s something she’s excited about.
“It’s been so fun and so engaging to have 40-plus kids and their parents show up,” Hanson said. “We generally do three stories, and some finger plays and songs because all of that helps promote children’s literacy, which is so fantastic and helps them with their coordination and helps them learn. It’s just a lot of fun. Parents have fun. We’ve had lots of positive remarks about it, and the kids have a great time.”
Drake Taylor, the general manager of Pine Ridge Mall, said each storytime event is sponsored by a different mall tenant, and those tenants usually provide a goodie for the kids.
“The kids get a treat usually, like a hot chocolate or an Otter Pop or just some free treat,” he said. “It’s just really fun.”
In addition to the storytime, the crafts and the treats, each child who attends Storytime in Center Court gets a free book to take home.
“We provide a book for every child to take home to take home and keep — just a Scholastic paperback,” Bowden said. “So every child gets to take a book home when they’re done.”
Bowden said one of the goals of the monthly event is to provide easier access to families who maybe can’t make it to the library — and to give kids a free way to add to their book collections at home.
“Part of the overarching goal of the whole program is to provide storytime for families that maybe can’t make it to the library, or don’t have as easy access to the library as other families,” Bowden said. “They get that storytime experience but they also have the book to take home and add to their home library.”
Bowden said the mall approached the library about starting the storytime event, and she’s thankful they did.
“It was actually the mall that invited us to come and do it,” she said. “I honestly probably never would have thought of it.”
Hanson said the mall has been great to work with.
“They’ve been super sweet and super accommodating,” she said. “They’ve been so sweet to set up tables and chairs for the kids to do stuff with and to do crafts on. It’s just been a lot of fun.”
As for making expanding storytime to more days each month, Hanson said the library is open to providing those activities.
“A lot of it is just that coordination between schedules (with the mall) and making sure we can provide the same standards of service that we’d like to,” she said.
If they held the event every week, Hanson said, it would be unlikely that the kids would be able to take a book home every time.
Taylor said there are a few reasons families with children should try out the event.
“It gets them out of the house,” he said. “It’s family centered. It’s educational and fun, constructive. It’s something different that gets people engaged in the community.”
The next Storytime in Center Court will be held at 10 a.m. this coming Friday.