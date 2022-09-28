POCATELLO — This year’s Stone Soup fundraiser is Oct. 17 at the Idaho State University Student Ballroom. Doors will open from 5 until 7 p.m. Ticket prices are as follows: $6 for a single pass in advance or $7 at the door, $25 for a family pass advanced ticket (up to six) or $27 at the door (up to six). Advanced tickets are available at the Pocatello/Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce office at 324 S Main St., and Century and Pocatello Junior Civitan Club members will be selling tickets for this year’s event. Junior Civitan clubs will also be holding a raffle during the soup contest.
This year’s Stone Soup marks the ninth year Bannock Civitans have helped the Junior Civitan clubs in Pocatello with this fundraising event. Local restaurants and vendors will provide a variety of many soups for tasting. Also, donations of brownies, rolls and salad will be included with the meal.
In the folk tale “Stone Soup,” neighbors bring together limited resources to make a dinner for everyone. This fundraiser replicates the story as community members and businesses bring together what they have to benefit those in our community. The winners of the third-grade coloring contest will be announced at this event as well. And Junior Civitan presidents from Century and Pocatello clubs will speak to the audience about upcoming service projects.
Stone Soup proceeds will go to the Junior Civitan clubs from local high schools for community service projects. Junior Civitan is a service club for young people tailored specifically for training them to become “builders of good citizenship” in the home, school, community and nation. The purpose of Junior Civitan is to develop initiative and leadership and to encourage young people to live a fuller life enriched by selfless service to others, with a focus on living the golden rule in all human relationships by precept and example.
Soup contenders for the soup contest are still being accepted. Contact Teresa Wakeman at 208-251-2773 or bcivitanteresa21@gmail.com.
