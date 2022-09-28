POCATELLO — This year’s Stone Soup fundraiser is Oct. 17 at the Idaho State University Student Ballroom. Doors will open from 5 until 7 p.m. Ticket prices are as follows: $6 for a single pass in advance or $7 at the door, $25 for a family pass advanced ticket (up to six) or $27 at the door (up to six). Advanced tickets are available at the Pocatello/Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce office at 324 S Main St., and Century and Pocatello Junior Civitan Club members will be selling tickets for this year’s event. Junior Civitan clubs will also be holding a raffle during the soup contest.

This year’s Stone Soup marks the ninth year Bannock Civitans have helped the Junior Civitan clubs in Pocatello with this fundraising event. Local restaurants and vendors will provide a variety of many soups for tasting. Also, donations of brownies, rolls and salad will be included with the meal.

