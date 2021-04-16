POCATELLO — A local teacher and leadership organization are being recognized by the city of Pocatello’s Human Relations Advisory Committee (HRAC).
Recently, the group honored Stephanie Morrison and Zonta Club of Pocatello with the HRAC’s Human and Civil Rights Award. Morrison teaches deaf and hard of hearing students at Syringa Elementary. According to one of the nomination forms for Stephanie: “Stephanie has a love for children and an amazing ability to help children who have difficulty communicating. She has the unique talent of helping others find their voice, even when it’s not audible.”
Meanwhile, the Zonta Club of Pocatello was nominated for its efforts to empower women in the community. This has taken the form of supporting women in crisis, scholarships to Idaho State University and lending a hand to other organizations, such as Family Services Alliance, Aid for Friends and more.
“The HRAC is proud to honor Stephanie Morrison and Zonta Club of Pocatello,” said Rituraj Yadav, former chair of the Human Relations Advisory Committee. “Ms. Morrison's work with deaf and hard of hearing children in School District No. 25 has profoundly impacted her students and Zonta Club of Pocatello has been instrumental in improving the lives of women and girls in Southeast Idaho.”
“Our small club is honored to be recognized for the work we do in our community and beyond,” said Stephanie Adams, president of Zonta Club of Pocatello. “Each member gives what they can when they can and together we are able to give a lot. Our commitment to making women's rights human rights starts here in our local community and makes waves outside our circles.”
For more information on the city of Pocatello’s Human Relations Advisory Committee and to see a list of past winners of the Human and Civil Rights Award, visit pocatello.us/273/Human-Relations-Advisory-Committee.