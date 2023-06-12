Brooke Andrews and Kari Nunez, teachers at Riverside Elementary School and Birch Elementary School, respectively, learn to pilot drones at the Treasure Valley i-STEM Institute at the College of Western Idaho.
Photo by Otto Kitsinger for Idaho STEM Action Center
NAMPA, Idaho (June 22, 2022) – Felicity Steers, Cindy Dodd, and Terry Silveus, teachers at New Plymouth Elementary School, West Canyon Elementary School, and Buhl Middle School, respectively, learn to pilot a drone at the Treasure Valley i-STEM Institute at the College of Western Idaho. Focused on the 2022 theme, “Amplify STEM,” the i-STEM Institutes offered PK-12 and informal STEM educators high-quality, relevant, hands-on professional development at five locations statewide to help participants share their knowledge and passion for science, technology, engineering and math within their schools and communities.
Photo by Otto Kitsinger for Idaho STEM Action Center
NAMPA, Idaho (June 22, 2022) – Robert Stuart Middle School STEM teacher Todd Anderson instructs educators about making with Micro:bits at the Treasure Valley i-STEM Institutes at the College of Western Idaho. Focused on the 2022 theme, “Amplify STEM,” the i-STEM Institutes offered PK-12 and informal STEM educators high-quality, relevant, hands-on professional development at five locations statewide to help participants share their knowledge and passion for science, technology, engineering and math within their schools and communities.
Photo by Otto Kitsinger for Idaho STEM Action Center
NAMPA, Idaho (June 22, 2022) – Basin School District STEM coordinator Rebekha Lulu teachers educators about 3D printing and design at the Treasure Valley i-STEM Institutes at the College of Western Idaho. Focused on the 2022 theme, “Amplify STEM,” the i-STEM Institutes offered PK-12 and informal STEM educators high-quality, relevant, hands-on professional development at five locations statewide to help participants share their knowledge and passion for science, technology, engineering and math within their schools and communities.
Photo by Otto Kitsinger for Idaho STEM Action Center
NAMPA, Idaho (June 22, 2022) – West Ada School District science teacher Amber McVey (center) instructs educators how to build, create, and innovate at the Treasure Valley i-STEM Institute at the College of Western Idaho. Focused on the 2022 theme, “Amplify STEM,” the i-STEM Institutes offered PK-12 and informal STEM educators high-quality, relevant, hands-on professional development at five locations statewide to help participants share their knowledge and passion for science, technology, engineering and math within their schools and communities.
Photo by Otto Kitsinger for Idaho STEM Action Center
POCATELLO — Area educators will gather at Idaho State University’s Eames Building Tuesday through Friday for STEM-related workshops that will provide them with new skills and tools they’ll take back to their schools and classrooms in the fall. ISU will host six i-STEM workshops that all align with this year’s institute theme, "Step up to STEM: Increasing Integration," but STEM educator workshops are on the docket throughout the state of Idaho in six different locations this month.
Coordinated by Idaho STEM Action Center, the i-STEM institutes provide educators with activities, plans, experiences and instructional materials with the goal of lighting a spark in students. Instructors share time, enthusiasm and their own educator wisdom with like-minded professionals. Participants will also gain lessons offering students hands-on learning that are engaging and exciting.
