POCATELLO — Area educators will gather at Idaho State University’s Eames Building Tuesday through Friday for STEM-related workshops that will provide them with new skills and tools they’ll take back to their schools and classrooms in the fall. ISU will host six i-STEM workshops that all align with this year’s institute theme, "Step up to STEM: Increasing Integration," but STEM educator workshops are on the docket throughout the state of Idaho in six different locations this month.

Coordinated by Idaho STEM Action Center, the i-STEM institutes provide educators with activities, plans, experiences and instructional materials with the goal of lighting a spark in students. Instructors share time, enthusiasm and their own educator wisdom with like-minded professionals. Participants will also gain lessons offering students hands-on learning that are engaging and exciting.

