POCATELLO — More than 110 high school and middle school students from throughout the region and their mentors and family members will join Idaho STEM Action Center, judges from a wide array of STEM-related fields and STEM industry leaders like Battelle Energy Alliance and Idaho National Laboratory. The public showcase begins 3 p.m. Friday in the Ballroom at Idaho State University's Student Union Building, 1065 Cesar Chavez Ave. in Pocatello

The seventh annual Eastern Idaho Science & Engineering Fair boasts upwards of 80 projects from throughout the region in five categories:

