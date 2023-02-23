POCATELLO — More than 110 high school and middle school students from throughout the region and their mentors and family members will join Idaho STEM Action Center, judges from a wide array of STEM-related fields and STEM industry leaders like Battelle Energy Alliance and Idaho National Laboratory. The public showcase begins 3 p.m. Friday in the Ballroom at Idaho State University's Student Union Building, 1065 Cesar Chavez Ave. in Pocatello
The seventh annual Eastern Idaho Science & Engineering Fair boasts upwards of 80 projects from throughout the region in five categories:
— Animal, biomedical and microbiological sciences.
— Behavioral and social sciences.
— Earth, environmental and plant sciences.
— Physical sciences.
— Engineering, mathematics and computer science.
The event is one of three such regional events the STEM Action Center hosts statewide each spring. They offer students the opportunity to engage in original STEM research projects aligned with their interests and give them the opportunity to meet and learn with other motivated students in their area. The winning teams from each region earn all-expense-paid trips to attend and compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, Texas, May 13-19.
This is the first year middle schoolers have been allowed to compete at the event as a pilot project that Idaho STEM Action Center hopes to expand to all three regional science fairs next year.
The schedule is:
— 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. — Student projects setup.
— 3 to 5 p.m. — Public showcase (students available to present projects).
— 5 to 6 p.m. — Awards ceremony with keynote address by Jennifer Jackson, STEM education and early workforce development program manager at INL and chair of the STEM Action Center board.
STEM knowledge and skills are important to the future of Idaho and STEM workers are in high demand here, according to Idaho STEM Action Center executive director Caty Solace.
"STEM learning helps students develop creative thinking, problem-solving, innovation and collaboration skills," she said. "These durable skills are extremely sought after by Idaho employers that want to solve problems in our communities and beyond."
Solace said STEM jobs in Idaho are projected to grow 15.4% by 2030, outpacing the national average of STEM job growth at 10% and that 90% of jobs will require digital literacy within a decade. STEM jobs are interesting and rewarding, Solace said, and include careers in health care, engineering, software development, finance, agriculture and construction.
"STEM jobs pay nearly twice as much as non-STEM jobs," she said, "and Gov. Little's plan to help bolster these coveted careers with the proposed $8,500 workforce training grants up for consideration by the state Legislature will make a huge difference when enacted."
Admission to the public viewing is free.
To learn more about Idaho STEM Action Center, go stem.idaho.gov. To make a tax-deductible donation to its 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation visit stem.idaho.gov/support-us/foundation. Contributions provide greater access to STEM camps for children, student competitions and many other life-shaping programs.
