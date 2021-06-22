POCATELLO — A new integrated mental health clinic is now open at Idaho State University in Meridian, with telehealth services statewide.
The new clinic will offer services to the community and train students in psychopharmacology, where clinical psychologists can use both traditional therapy and medication to help clients.
Also available at Meridian or via distance learning is the Master of Science in clinical psychopharmacology, a post-doctoral program designed to provide licensed psychologists with training in the use of medication as part of the treatment of psychological disorders. Students are licensed psychologists who have earned a doctoral degree in psychology from an accredited program and institution.
“Overall, I hope the clinic will provide much-needed mental health services not only in the Treasure Valley but statewide,” said Eric Silk, program director of clinical psychopharmacology at ISU. “Telehealth services will help us connect with rural areas of the state.”
According to the American Psychological Association, clinical psychopharmacology is a professionally recognized specialty field within clinical psychology dedicated to the study and therapeutic use of psychotropic medication, in addition to traditional psychological interventions, for the treatment of mental disorders and promotion of overall patient health and well-being.
The clinical psychopharmacology program at ISU was also formally granted APA designation.
“This makes ISU one of five programs in the country to achieve APA designation, and is professional recognition that ISU’s education and training program meets the highest level of academic and training standards,” Silk said.
Many people are involved in this new venture at ISU. Nicole Moses is the new clinic medical director and will focus on providing clinical care supervision to the clinical psychopharmacology students, all of whom are licensed psychologists training in the clinic. Ryan Manwaring, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, and Lucy Wilkening, a psychiatric pharmacist, are two faculty members that will be providing clinical services. The ISU clinical psychopharmacology program is the only program in the United States that is operating entirely within a college of pharmacy.
“We will collaborate with other clinics for services and referrals (medication, therapy management, counseling, etc.),” Silk said.
Along with the clinic opening, the program has had some major accomplishments as of late. Two clinical psychopharmacology students, Dawn Cureton and Patrick Bartos, were recently awarded the American Psychological Foundation’s Walter Katkovsky Scholarship. Offered annually, these highly competitive $5,000 scholarships support early career psychologists obtaining training in psychopharmacology.
After shifting the clinical psychopharmacology training program online during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will now be taught with either in-person or distance learning options. For distance learning, campus visits are required during the program.
To schedule an appointment, contact the clinic at 208-373-1979 or via secure email at ryanmanwaring@health.isu.edu or lucywilkening@health.isu.edu with the best availability to schedule an interview with the clinic staff.