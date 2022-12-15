state of the cities address

The State of the Cities address will begin 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel.

 Image courtesy of Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce

FORT HALL — The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber proudly presents the State of the Cities address, featuring Mayor Kevin England, city of Chubbuck, and Mayor Brian Blad, city of Pocatello. The event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel,  777 Bannock Ave. in Fort Hall.

Cost is $20 per ticket.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.