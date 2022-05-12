POCATELLO — The nation’s biggest food drive is this Saturday. Stamp Out Hunger, organized by the National Association of Letters Carriers (NALC), is the nation’s largest food drive.
Here’s how it works: residents fill any bag with non-perishable food, place the bag next to their mailboxes on Saturday, and their letter carrier will pick them up. The food that is donated in Pocatello will go to The Idaho Foodbank.
“This kind of community engagement is a key part of our work to address food insecurity,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We are pleased to mark the 30th anniversary of Stamp Out Hunger, which helps Idahoans who are struggling to make ends meet.”
For a food drive, some of the most needed items are: whole grain pasta and cereal; low sodium canned vegetables; fruit canned in juice or extra light syrup; dry or canned beans; and pantry staples such as flour, baking soda and canola and other cooking oils. Easy to open items, such as canned food with pop top lids, are also helpful.
Several national partners are assisting NALC in the food drive: the U.S. Postal Service, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association, Vericast, United Way Worldwide, the AFL-CIO, Valpak, the Kellogg Co. and CVS Health.
If you or someone you know needs food assistance, go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator: idahofoodbank.org/getfood.