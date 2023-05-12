POCATELLO — The nation’s biggest food drive is this Saturday. This is the 31st year of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, organized by the National Association of Letters Carriers.

Here’s how it works: Residents fill any bag with non-perishable food, place the bag next to their mailboxes on Saturday and their letter carrier will pick them up. The food that is donated in the Pocatello area will go to The Idaho Foodbank or one of their food distribution partners.

