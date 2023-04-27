Ed Jordan

Ed Jordan

Have you noticed the trend occurring in American culture, in which so many people are fixated only on momentary feelings or impulse decisions? Few people seem to think through the implications of a decision or action, to evaluate its long-term effects. While many are busy planting seeds, few consider the type of seeds they’re planting, or what will grow from them.

The Bible teaches us to be careful about what kinds of seeds we are planting. “Don’t be misled --- you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always harvest what you plant.” (cf. Galatians 6:7, NLT). We will reap what we sow.

