Have you noticed the trend occurring in American culture, in which so many people are fixated only on momentary feelings or impulse decisions? Few people seem to think through the implications of a decision or action, to evaluate its long-term effects. While many are busy planting seeds, few consider the type of seeds they’re planting, or what will grow from them.
The Bible teaches us to be careful about what kinds of seeds we are planting. “Don’t be misled --- you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always harvest what you plant.” (cf. Galatians 6:7, NLT). We will reap what we sow.
The kind of seeds we plant will produce plants of that same kind. We are deluded if we expect a seed we plant to miraculously produce a totally different product than the kind we planted. The nature of the seed planted determines the nature of the product it will produce.
This truth is valid in various areas of life. It is true in agriculture and gardening. If we plant corn then corn, and not tomatoes, will grow from those seeds. If we want tomatoes, we must plant tomato seeds. The plant that grows out of the seed depends upon the nature of the seed planted.
This principle applies to what values or attitudes we contribute to relationships as well. If we plant mistrust about others, mistrust grows and we will also not be trusted. If we plant trust by trusting others, trust grows and others trust us. If we plant camaraderie, then camaraderie grows. If we treat others with disrespect, they will disrespect us. If we respect and honor others, they will likely respect and honor us.
Reaping what one sows is also true in developing a successful business, or a church. If we want to build loyal clients, we must plant seeds of honesty, generosity, and dependability. Andre Rieu is a musician who has worldwide success, and an incredible fan-base. One reason he has been so successful, is that he always gives his customers a quality product, and he always gives them more than their money’s worth. At his concerts, he will play another half-hour after everyone already thinks that the concert is over.
If we want clients who value the quality of our service or product, we must make sure that our service and product has consistent quality, and gives more than expected. Clients return when they feel they got their money’s worth, plus a little more. A business, or church, grows in correlation to the quality of the product and the seeds planted. When I invest time and money to go a good restaurant, I expect a good meal. When people come to church to be spiritually fed, I try to give them the best spiritual food I can.
The principle is also true in education. If we teach students to analyze and think, some will become analytical thinkers. If we present them with both sides of an issue and train them to be objective in working through the issues, they will become better decision-makers. If we plant seeds of self-starting, many will become self-starters. If we only indoctrinate them, they become mindless puppets, only adept at following the crowd.
This ‘harvesting what we plant’ principle is true in our own spiritual lives as well. This Bible verse goes on to say that a person who only plants seeds in his/her physical existence,
ignoring God and eternity, will reap in the body a harvest of what was planted. However, those who plant God’s truth and faithfulness in their souls, will obtain a spiritual harvest of more than what they planted, and for eternity. What we plant in our souls is what will grow there. If you never plant anything in your soul, nothing grows there.
Take a few minutes to evaluate what type of seeds you are planting in the various gardens of your life. Before we plant any seed, we should pay serious attention to the type of seed we are planting, and what therefore will grow from it. What seeds are you planting that will grow the values of God in your life, and in the lives of others? What kinds of seeds are you planting in your loved ones’ and children’s lives?
We must not fool ourselves: We will get back the same kind of product as the seeds we plant, as certain as a tomato seed produces a tomato plant. What are you planting in your life and the lives of others today?
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
