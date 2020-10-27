Are you looking for some family-friendly spooky events in Southeast Idaho? Check out all of the local events happening Halloween weekend.
Friday, October 30
• The Salvation Army, 400 N. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello, will host Halloween F.E.A.S.T Movie Night on Friday. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. with board games, movies and fellowship.
• Oak Mountain Dental will host a Trunk or Treat event at 135 Warren Ave. in Pocatello from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
• Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc., 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, will host hay rides from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of up to six people.
• Trick-or-Treat the Downtown Street will be held Friday in Historic Downtown Pocatello. This year, the signature Trick-or-Treat event will be hosted drive-thru style in the parking lots on the 300 and 400 blocks of North Union Pacific Avenue. From 3 to 5:30 p.m., there will be bags of candy for the kids, free T-shirts for adults (while supplies last), music and entertainment. For the health and safety of our community, we are asking all families to please remain in your vehicles and follow the orange cones.
Oct. 28-31
• Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley will be held Wednesday through Saturday at Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30 & Saturday, Oct. 31
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk on Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• Lost Souls Attractions, 186 S. State St. in Shelley, is open from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Both Lost Souls attractions, the theater and the hospital, are self-guided tours through the historic buildings, from which many haunting stories have circulated over the years. Admission is $10 per attraction and weekdays are $9. Tickets can be purchased atlostsoulsattractions.com.
• Old Town Actor’s Studio will present “Knock ‘Em Dead: A Spooktacular Comedy Variety Show” on Friday and Saturday as well as Nov. 2, 6 and 7. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Old Town Actor’s Studio is located at 427 N Main Street Suite G in Downtown Pocatello.
Saturday, Oct. 31
• The Salvation Army will host a Trunk or Treat at Caldwell Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be hot cocoa and cider and free glow sticks to help you light up the night.
• Cole Chevrolet, 1325 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Trunk or Treat from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free to children of all ages. Top five costumes win prizes.
• The Bannock County Historical Museum, 3000 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello, will host a fall family fun day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be pumpkin decorating display, family “History Mystery” game, yummy fall treats, history of Halloween and more. Children are welcome to submit a decorated pumpkin to the contest; e-mail Anna Guerts at 1anna.guerts@gmail.com.
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Boo 2020 on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be games, trick-or-treating, and a costume contest.
• The Caramel Apple Cottage, 1580 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host trick-or-treating and costume contest from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Idaho Rocks Halloween will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center located at 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello. There will be a costume contest, live bands, battle of the bands, a dance floor, inflatables, food trucks and Snake River Doodles & Friend’s Petting Zoo from noon to 4 p.m.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. This is the final week of the market’s season
• Power County Sheriff’s Deputies Association will host the fourth annual Trunk or Treat event at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Power County Sheriff’s Office, 550 Gifford Ave. in American Falls.
• The Portneuf Wellness Complex will host a Trunk or Treat and Movie at the Port featuring “Hocus Pocus” on Saturday. The Trunk or Treat will be from 3 to 6 p.m. The movie will begin at dusk.
• Liberty Loans of Pocatello will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 1450 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.
• Rumors Pub, 2227 Garrett Way in Pocatello, will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday in their parking lot from 3 to 6 p.m. or until candy is gone.
• Adventures in Daycare will host a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 172 Park Lawn in Chubbuck.
• POWMIA Awareness Association will host a Trunk or Treat and toy drive from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Golden Corral parking lot at 850 Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello. Toy or cash donations will be accepted.
