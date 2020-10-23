Are you looking for some family-friendly spooky events in Southeast Idaho? Check out all of the events happening Halloween weekend.
Friday, October 30
The Salvation Army will host Halloween F.E.A.S.T Movie Night on Friday, Oct. 30. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. with board games, movies, and fellowship. The Salvation Army is located at 400 N 4th Ave in Pocatello.
Oak Mountain Dental will host a Trunk or Treat at 135 Warren Avenue in Pocatello on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc., 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, will host hay rides from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of up to six people.
Trick-or-Treat the Downtown Street will be Friday, Oct. 30 in Historic Downtown Pocatello. This year the signature Trick-or-Treat event will be hosted drive thru style in the parking lots on the 300 & 400 blocks of North Union Pacific Avenue. From 3 to 5:30 p.m. there will be bags of candy for the kids, free t-shirts for adults (while supplies last), music and entertainment. For the health and safety of our community, we are asking all families to please remain in your vehicles and follow the orange cones.
Friday, Oct. 30 & Saturday, Oct. 31
Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk on Friday, Oct. 30 and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, Oct. 31. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
Lost Souls Attractions, 186 S. State St. in Shelley, is open from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31. Both Lost Souls attractions, the theater and the hospital, are self-guided tours through the historic buildings, from which many haunting stories have circulated over the years. Admission is $10 per attraction and weekdays are $9. Tickets can be purchased at lostsoulsattractions.com.
Old Town Actor's Studio will present Knock 'Em Dead, a spooktacular comedy variety show on Oct. 30 and 31 as well as Nov. 2, 6, and 7. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Old Town Actor's Studio is located at 427 N Main Street Suite G in Downtown Pocatello.
Saturday, Oct. 31
The Salvation Army will host a Trunk or Treat at Caldwell Park on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be hot cocoa and cider and free glow sticks to help you light up the night.
Cole Chevrolet will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 6 p.m. Free to children of all ages. Top 5 costumes win prizes. The event will be located at 1325 Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello.
The Bannock County Historical Museum will host a fall family fun day on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be pumpkin decorating display, family "History Mystery" game, yummy fall treats, history of Halloween, and more. Children are welcome to submit a decorated pumpkin to the contest, e-mail Anna Guerts at 1anna.guerts@gmail.com. The museum is located at 3000 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello.
Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Boo 2020 on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be games, trick-or-treating, and a costume contest.
The Caramel Apple Cottage will host trick-or-treating and costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be at 1580 Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello.
Idaho Rocks Halloween will be on Saturday, Oct. 31 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Mountain View Event Center located at 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello. There will be a costume contest, live bands, battle of the bands, a dance floor, inflatables, food trucks, and Snake River Doodles & Friend's Petting Zoo from noon to 4 p.m.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
Power County Sheriff's Deputies Association to host 4th annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Power County Sheriff's Office.
The Portneuf Wellness Complex will host a Trunk or Treat and Movie at the Port "Hocus Pocus" on Saturday, Oct. 31. The Trunk or Treat will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The movie will begin at 6:20 p.m. or dusk.
To submit an event, email cjohnson@journalnet.com.