The Spokane Police Department is requesting Idaho's assistance in locating an endangered missing person. Michael Lehan was last in contact with his family on Sunday. His family called him to remind him they were picking him up for an appointment on Monday. Upon arriving at the subject's residence, Mr. Lehan, his dog and vehicle were missing. Mr. Lehan is in the process of a dementia diagnosis.
He was last seen in Worley, Idaho at 3 a.m. today. It is believed that he may be traveling with his dog. If you have any information, please call the Spokane Police Department at 509-456-2233 or call 911 immediately.