In 2006 I was a senior at the University of South Carolina. I had majored in religious studies, which is kind of like a comparative religions degree. In the spring of that year, I was finishing my capstone project in order to graduate. I had to choose a topic that reflected my training in comparative religions. My choice was to write a historical defense of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. To do so, I had to use only historical references and use research that stood the test of textual and historical criticism. I collected information, conducted research and interviewed doctors, historians and leaders from various religious backgrounds. As you can imagine, this was a lengthy project. There were many trips to the library and long nights of writing. I found the task personally challenging and fulfilling. I knew that once the paper was completed I would be required to defend it in front of a panel of professors, so my anxiety increased as the due date drew closer.
The weekend before my deadline, I worked almost constantly. I slept a little Friday night and studied all day Saturday. I had compiled the evidence I needed, so I stayed up all night Saturday night writing. When I finished the final section, I was relieved at the milestone but nervous at the prospect of turning in my work. I completed the paper, 75 pages, and pushed back from my desk. Glancing to my right I noticed the sun had risen. I stepped out on the patio of my apartment and stretched as the warmth of the morning hit my face. My arguments for the historicity of the resurrection were bouncing around in my head. I was trying to settle my nerves and my heart as the phone in my pocket dinged. It was a text from my parents, and an extraordinary fact of timing occurred to me. It wasn’t just Sunday morning. It was Easter morning.
I was so wrapped up in researching the resurrection that the approach of Easter was lost on me. There is a lesson in that story, but that’s another article. The point I’m making is that in this moment, when the arrival of Easter coinciding with the completion of my paper dawned on me; my anxiety and stress disappeared. I felt a peace that there was purpose in my work, and that my concern was unnecessary.
In recent years it has become more prevalent for a client’s spirituality to play a role for therapists and counselors in both evaluation and intervention strategies for individuals in their care. The reason for this is that researchers have found a growing body of evidence that spirituality plays an important role in the mental health of individuals. I know spirituality comes in different shapes and sizes; what’s interesting is that many people find that they have a hole in their life that is just the shape that spirituality can fill. You may or may not consider yourself inclined to spiritual interests, but on this Easter weekend I would like to suggest some potential benefits for your consideration.
Spirituality often includes activities such as journaling and meditation. These kinds of reflective activities can be incredibly useful in calming the mind and centering one’s thoughts. Journaling often helps us process relationships and events in such a way that we can give clarity and allow us to move forward.
Like journaling, meditation does not always involve spiritual activity. But combining journaling with spirituality may produce something that feels like written prayers, or a record of one’s spiritual experiences. Meditation combined with spirituality might produce something that feels like prayer or worship. These activities can be calming, encouraging and produce feelings of peace and perspective.
Spirituality can involve study of scripture. I would suggest that scripture can be full of encouraging messages. There are stories that warm the heart and reinforce virtues like self-sacrifice, grace, mercy and unconditional love. Scripture reading also exposes us to many passages of wisdom and proverbs that teach life giving principles. A sense of hope and the possibility of redemption is also a theme of scripture.
Research shows that spirituality is frequently associated with feelings of joy that endures even difficult circumstances. It is associated with feelings of peace when no other reason for peace makes sense. Spirituality helps us feel like we aren’t alone, and there is order and reason behind life’s experiences, even painful ones. Spirituality can help us fight off feelings of insignificance, dread or emptiness. Spirituality is often associated with finding community with other believers.
My hope is that this Easter weekend you will consider how spirituality might bring a positive element to your life — something you’re missing. I found spiritual meaning in my discoveries confirming the historical reality of the resurrection, and my life would be incomplete without it. That’s my experience. No matter your spiritual journey, the qualities and characteristics I have described here aren’t controversial and would widely be welcomed as positive additions to one’s mental health. Happy Easter!
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.