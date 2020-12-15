POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus has new offerings just in time for the holiday season.
The IMNH has been busy this fall updating and adding to the exhibition hall. Visitors will find the Discovery Room has new educational activities related to Idaho’s natural history. The exhibition "In the Shadows" had a reboot to add more information about things that creep while you are asleep. Moreover, a new exhibit has been added to the community gallery, "Discover Natural Idaho."
"Discover Natural Idaho" is an exhibit designed and constructed by Kate Englund and Ruth Andrews, ISU Career Path interns. The project highlights the use of citizen science and encourages community members to get out and discover the biodiversity in Idaho. The exhibit is inspired by iNaturalist, an app used to identify and document the presence of different species in an area. The data can be used by organizations, such as the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, as well as scientists and students for their own research. The exhibit features specimens one might encounter in Idaho, as well as a station that walks visitors through how to use iNaturalist, research conducted by Englund, and a resource center where trail maps and field guides can be purchased.
The museum will have regular hours until Monday. During the winter break, the museum will have limited hours. It will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
This holiday season we are giving back to the community that has been so supportive this year. Receive $2 off all admission prices from Monday through Jan. 3.
The museum has procedures to limit the number of guests in the gallery at one time, regularly sanitize interactive spaces after each group and conduct deeper cleaning before each day. Face coverings are required at the museum and will be provided complimentary with the purchase of admission.
If you are concerned about waiting, call ahead at 208-282-3317.
The IMNH has been serving Idaho since 1934. To learn more about the IMNH, please visit imnh.isu.edu.