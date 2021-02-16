POCATELLO — Hoop. Camp is a basketball camp for adults and children with additional and special needs. It will be held 5 to 9 p.m. May 10 at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace Ave. in Pocatello.
The camp is open to those 5 to 75-plus years old. Children, friends and family without disabilities are also encouraged to attend.
For questions about being a camper, volunteer or donor, call Hoop. Camp Director Steve Garrity at 503-875-8281.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3pmbg9v. The cost of the camp is $30, but no one will be turned away because of inability to pay.