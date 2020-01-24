I often talk about my grandmother and how much her cooking influenced my life. She had so many incredible recipes and signature dishes, but I think the one that most of her grandchildren remember was her spaghetti sauce. Even though she had no Italian blood that I know of, she had the best spaghetti sauce I’ve ever had. What is wonderful is how easy it is to make. Simply brown the meat and then add the other ingredients and let it simmer for hours. The house smells amazing and the sauce is so thick and flavorful. Make sure you really chop the veggies well. (I use my food processor). It gives the sauce a smooth texture that really makes it good. This sauce is so delicious it is quickly becoming a tradition with my own grandchildren.
Belle’s Grandma’s Spaghetti Sauce
- 3 pounds lean ground beef
- 3 ribs of celery (very finely chopped)
- 1 large bell pepper (very finely chopped)
- 1 large onion (very finely chopped)
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons salt
- 1 ½ tablespoons pepper
- 2 tablespoons Italian seasoning
- 2 (28 ounce) cans crushed tomatoes in puree
- 1 (12 ounce) can tomato paste
In a large Dutch oven pot, brown the ground beef. When it is almost done, add the celery, bell pepper, onion, and garlic and cook until tender. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix thoroughly. Cover and simmer for at least 3 hours. Serve over cooked pasta.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.