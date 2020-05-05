Southeastern Idaho Public Health is partnering with Idaho State University, area private providers and Express Lab to conduct COVID‐19 polymerase chain reaction testing. This testing is for current infection only and will be collected by nasal swab only.
Express Lab does not offer any antibody blood testing at this time.
The collection site will be located on Idaho State University’s campus in the parking lot outside Dyer Hall, 1245 Red Hill Road, which is located south of Reed Gym in Pocatello. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Patients must be symptomatic and have an order from a provider in order to be tested.
There are two pathways to testing:
1. If you have a medical provider you usually see for health concerns and you are symptomatic, please contact that provider. Your provider may choose to screen you for symptoms. If you are symptomatic with symptoms of COVID‐19, your provider will fax an order for testing to Express Lab. You will then need to drive to the testing site at ISU to be tested. You will need to have your driver’s license and either a health insurance card or a credit card payment of $95. Express Labs will take pictures of your driver’s license, health insurance (if you have health insurance) card and credit card, set up a demographic file for you, and get the results back to you and your provider in 48‐72 hours.
Or
2. If you do not have a medical provider you usually see for health concerns and you are symptomatic, you may call SIPH’s COVID‐19 call center at 208‐234‐5875. You will be screened for symptoms. If you have symptoms for COVID‐19, you may be tested under an order by SIPH’s medical director. You will then need to drive to the testing site at ISU to be tested. You will need to have your driver’s license and either a health insurance card or a credit card payment of $95. Express Lab will take pictures of your driver’s license, health insurance card (if you have health insurance) and credit card, set up a demographic file for you, and get the results back to you and your provider in 48‐72 hours.
Some funding is available through SIPH for uninsured patients to cover the cost of testing.
For COVID‐19 specific information, please call SIPH’s call center at 208‐234‐5875 or watch SIPH’s Facebook Live, Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.