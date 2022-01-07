The CDC strengthened its booster recommendations by encouraging everyone 12 and older to receive a COVID-19 booster shot at least five months after the primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech. Initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against the Omicron variant.
At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for everyone 12 years and older as a two-dose series taken three weeks apart. The booster dose is administered five months after a person completes the initial Pfizer vaccination series.
A third dose of the Pfizer vaccine was also approved for ages 5 to 11 years old if they are immunocompromised.
Please note that individuals 12 to 17 years old must have a parent/guardian present to receive the vaccine.

All eligible individuals over the age of 18 may choose which vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna or J&J) they would like to receive as their booster. According to the approval, people age 12 to 17 must receive the same vaccine they originally received.
Booster shots are available at any location where the Pfizer vaccine is available. To find a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers, visit Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s (SIPH) website at www.siphidaho.org or call the COVID hotline at 208.234.5875.
Individuals can schedule a booster vaccine appointment online at siphidaho.org or call the COVID Hotline at 208.234.5875. The hotline is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Patients will need to bring their vaccination card with them to their appointment. If you feel unwell on the day of your scheduled vaccine, call 208-234-5875 to reschedule.
