POCATELLO — A free four week Fresh Start Tobacco Cessation program will be offered to community members in June. Classes will be taught on Wednesdays beginning June 8 and consecutively taught through June 29. The program will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive, Pocatello. Please pre-register by June 7 at tobacco.siphidaho.org or by calling 208-239-5290.
Fresh Start is a program that takes you through the quitting process one step at a time in a supportive environment. It offers a method for quitting based on the premise that smoking is a learned activity. A certified facilitator helps you understand when and why you smoke so you can learn to fight your addiction and quit for good. Attend all four consecutive classes, receive a free two-week supply of NRT and double your chances of successfully quitting.
Classes will help you to:
• Develop a deeper understanding of what triggers your need to smoke and ways to cope without lighting up;
• Build your confidence and motivation until your quit date;
• Learn techniques to manage stress, nicotine withdrawal, medications, weight control, and long-term strategies for staying free from tobacco; and
• Participate in discussions where you can share your struggles and successes with others who understand what you are going through.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited for this free program. For more information or to register for this program, call 208-239-5290 or visit tobacco.siphidaho.org.