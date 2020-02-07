POCATELLO — A free four-week Fresh Start Tobacco Cessation program will be offered to Pocatello community members in March. Classes will be taught on Wednesday beginning on March 4 and consecutively taught through March 25. The program will be held from 6 to 7:00 p.m. at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello.
Fresh Start is a program that takes you through the quitting process one step at a time in a supportive environment. It offers a method for quitting based on the premise that smoking is a learned activity. A certified facilitator helps you understand when and why you smoke so you can learn to fight your addiction and quit for good. Attend all four consecutive classes and receive a free two week supply of NRT and double your chances of successfully quitting.
Classes will help you to:
— Develop a deeper understanding of what triggers your need to smoke and ways to cope without lighting up.
— Build your confidence and motivation until your quit date.
— Learn techniques to manage stress, nicotine withdrawal, medications, weight control and long-term strategies for staying free from tobacco.
— Participate in discussions where you can share your struggles and successes with others who understand what you are going through.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited for this free program. For more information or to register for this program, please call 208-239-5290 or visit www.siphidaho.org.