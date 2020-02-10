POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health will hold a Diaper Drive on Valentine’s Day at the Pocatello Fred Meyer, located at 800 Yellowstone Ave., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The donated diapers will go to families in need in Southeast Idaho.
Diapers are essential in keeping babies happy and healthy, yet 1 in 3 families in Idaho struggle to afford diapers. Low-income families are forced to choose between diapers and food each month. On average, diapers cost approximately $80 per month and many community support programs such as food stamps or WIC does not cover the cost of diapers.
SIPH’s Diaper Drive on Valentine’s Day at the Pocatello Fred Meyer is an opportunity for community members to help increase access to diapers to families in need in Southeast Idaho. For more information contact Dana Solomon at 208-239-5256 or visit www.siphidaho.org or www.idahodiaperbank.org.