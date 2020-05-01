SOUTHEAST IDAHO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be reducing its COVID-19 hotline hours to 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting on Monday. The hotline was established on March 13 after the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Idaho. The hotline has answered over 1,200 calls since it began on March 16.
“The hotline has been a great resource for the public and we will continue to stay open as long as the public needs us. We appreciate the call center staff who have assisted with answering the calls,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH district director.
“We want to make sure the public has plenty of access to accurate and factual information so they can continue to take steps to protect their family from getting sick.”
The hotline will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The hotline number is 208-234-5875.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health is also actively updating information on:
— Our website: siphidaho.org
— Facebook: @siphidaho
— Twitter: @siphidaho
— Facebook Live at 11 a.m., Monday through Friday.
For additional information visit cdc.gov, coronavirus.idaho.gov or rebound.idaho.gov.