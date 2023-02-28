POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health is conducting free health screenings, by appointment only, for the public on March 8 and 10 at their office on 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello. The free health screenings assess family history, body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, A1c, cholesterol, LDL, HDL and triglycerides, to determine the risk of developing heart disease, diabetes and other chronic diseases. These screenings are available to any adult who may think they are at risk for heart disease or diabetes. Fasting is not required before screening.

Heart disease and diabetes are chronic diseases that lead to high death rates and disability. People with diabetes are more likely to develop heart disease and other risk factors, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol which increase the risk of having a heart attack or stroke. It is important to know your risk.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.