POCATELLO — Idaho is continuing to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine across the state to first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, day care workers and others in the first phase of vaccinations. The next priority group, people 65 years old and older, will become eligible on Monday.
Vaccine supply continues to be limited. As a result, appointments for the vaccine are limited and Southeastern Idaho Public Health and area health care providers anticipate a surge in demand. SIPH and area vaccine providers will begin scheduling appointments for the 65 years of age priority group beginning on Monday. Thousands of Southeast Idaho residents fall into the 65 years and older category; vaccinating this priority group is expected to take approximately 13 weeks while Idaho continues to receive a limited number of doses. If the region receives more vaccines, appointments will increase.
“We understand that many people want to be vaccinated as soon as possible. We are asking for patience as we deal with a vaccine supply that is not sufficient to meet our demands,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health director. “SIPH and our community partners are committed to doing everything possible to vaccinate our community, and we appreciate your understanding as we coordinate with the state and community partners to increase vaccine availability.”
SIPH has a list of vaccine providers on the website at https://www.siphidaho.org/covid19-vaccine-clinics.php. If you do not qualify for the vaccine in any of the current priority groups, you may sign up for an email update alerting you when the vaccine is available and how to make an appointment at www.siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. It is important to note that vaccination in one phase may not be complete before vaccination in another phase begins. Vaccination in these phases will likely overlap.
Current estimates are that by early summer 2021, enough vaccine will be available for everyone who is recommended to receive the vaccine. There will be no out-of-pocket costs to individuals for the vaccine; however, health care providers may bill insurance for administrative costs. The COVID-19 vaccine will require two doses, separated by three or four weeks depending on the manufacturer. Idahoans should receive both doses in order to have full protection from the virus. Individuals who receive the vaccine may experience mild side effects, such as low-grade fever, sore arm and fatigue, which indicate that the vaccine is working.
“This vaccine provides hope, but we are not in the clear yet,” said Mann. “While we roll these vaccines out across Southeast Idaho, it is important everyone continues to do their part in fighting this pandemic by wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding gatherings.”
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Join us Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at facebook.com/siphidaho.